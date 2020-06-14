DIANE SHAPLIN
DIANE M. SHAPLIN  
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, DIANE M. SHAPLIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Bruce A. Shaplin. Devoted mother of Kevin and Keith Shaplin. Dear sister of Dr. Stephen (Rosemary) Sachs. Funeral service and interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org or to Lab Rescue, www.lab-rescue.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
