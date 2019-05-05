DIANE MAY WALLENMEYER
Diane May Wallenmeyer passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at King Farm, Ingleside surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Dr. William A. Wallenmeyer, her beloved husband of 65 years, predeceased her in 2017. She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her three siblings. Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda, MD on Saturday May 11 at 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are welcome. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Alliance at Cedar Lane UU Church or The Rockville Memorial Library, Rockville, MD. Please view and sign the family guest book at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
