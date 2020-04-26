

Diane Robertson Winn (Age 82)

November 19, 1937 - April 21, 2020



A beloved member of the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She had been battling multiple health issues over the years and finally succumb to congestive heart failure when she made her transition.

Diane is survived by her three children, Bruce (Kathy) Robertson, Alice (Ed) Rumsey and Gibbs (Tara) Murayama; along with her six grandchildren, Ashley (Bryan) Rutherford, Austin Robertson, Hannah Carden, Lily Carden, David Murayama, and Amanda Murayama; her brother David (Pat) Diehl and their two children John (Ashley) Diehl, Christina (Joel) Baumgartner and their respective families; along with many cousins and lifelong friends across the United States and in Ghana (West Africa).

Due to the ongoing pandemic, she will be laid to rest in a private burial and the family will plan a celebration of life on a date and location to be announced at a later date. For the full obituary, please see the link below: