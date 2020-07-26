Dianna Brown Iungerich of Lynchburg, VA, exhaled her last breath at 80 years young in this world, and drew her first breath in eternal bliss in the presence of our Heavenly Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Evansville, IN, August 3, 1939. She was a retired office manager in the medical profession in Fairfax, VA, retired to Lynchburg, VA, 2005. She is survived by two daughters, Michele-Marie Iungerich and Nicole Iungerich Moser, husband Jacob Moser; grandson Aiden Raphael Moser; two sisters, Sandy Overfield and Tammy Brown, husband Roger Brown. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Victory Christian Fellowship. For more information, please visit