DIANNE BARR
DIANNE LEE BARR  
Dianne Lee Barr of Bowie, MD passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Dianne is the daughter of Ruth Dawn Keller and the late Charles Randolph Thompson; wife of Ronald Wayne Barr; mother of Charles Wayne Barr, Darin Michael-Lee Barr; sister of Monica Love Legge, Michele Keller Nichols and the late Sheila Murray Warwick. Dianne is also survived by a granddaughter Carmen E. Barr and a step-son John Derek Barr. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715. Interment will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, WV.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
JUL
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Home
JUL
19
Service
12:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
