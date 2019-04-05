DIANNE MARIE JAMES
Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was born March 1, 1948 in The District of Columbia to Domenick, Jr. and Kathleen Panzone. In 1968 she wed Ford E. James, Jr. and remained married for 51 years. Together they raised two sons, Douglas (Cari) and Jeffrey (Colby). Dianne was a wonderful grandmother to four grandchildren, Nathan, Andrew, Abigail, and Evelyn. Dianne is survived by sisters Linda and Joanne (Brad), many nieces and nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends. Dianne invested her heart and soul into her family, always considering others before herself. Visitation will be held Sunday April 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD 20901 (Valet Parking). Mass of Christian burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD 20855, on Monday April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following mass. Memorial donations on her behalf may be made to one of Dianne's favorite charities, The Children's Inn at NIH, (childrensinn.org
).