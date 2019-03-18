Dianne Franzak Jimmink
Passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, WI on February 12, 1955. She earned her BS from the University of Maryland in 1989 and Genealogical Research Certification in 2012. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Lindsay Jimmink and five siblings, Scott Franzak, Joyce Cox (Joe), Joseph Franzak (Becky), Mary Ellen Howell (Scott), George Franzak, Jr (Beth), surrogate daughter, Sarah Bucy; and 12 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 16501 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: