DIANNE PARRISH
DIANNE C. PARRISH  
Suddenly on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Beloved sister of George Michael Parrish (Candice) and M. Andrea Nelson; sister-in-law, Analiza N. Parrish; nephews, Ralph, Patrick, Jr. and Sean Parrish; nieces, Michelle D. Parrish, Sarah Parrish and Aleeza Parrish; great-nephew, RJ Corbitt; great-niece, Daisylee Corbit and a host of devoted relatives and friends. There will be a private family service at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Mask must be worn. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
