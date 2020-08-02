DIANNE PARRISH

Or Copy this URL to Share



DIANNE C. PARRISH

Suddenly on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Beloved sister of George Michael Parrish (Candice) and M. Andrea Nelson; sister-in-law, Analiza N. Parrish; nephews, Ralph, Patrick, Jr. and Sean Parrish; nieces, Michelle D. Parrish, Sarah Parrish and Aleeza Parrish; great-nephew, RJ Corbitt; great-niece, Daisylee Corbit and a host of devoted relatives and friends. There will be a private family service at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Mask must be worn. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store