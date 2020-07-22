DIANNE MARIE HARDY SMITH
On Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home, Dianne Marie Hardy Smith, age 75, of, Elizabeth City, NC. Born in Bethesda, MD on October 12, 1944 to the late John Harrison Hardy and Regina Gregory Hardy, she was the wife of Ronald W. Smith for 55 years. A renowned baker, she was the proud owner of Aunt Di's Biscotti. Coming from a large family in Takoma Park, MD, she raised her own family in the Chicago area before moving to Elizabeth City. Dianne was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she tirelessly volunteered with the Martha & Mary Bereavement Ministry and the Souls Meal Ministry, but her family was her life and her joy. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Zack and Regina M. Porter; a son, Gregory A. Smith; a sister, Margaret H. Thomas; two brothers, Don Hardy and Joe Hardy; eight grandchildren, Joe Zack, John Zack, Charles Porter, Emma Porter, Kyla Porter, Bennett Smith, Clay Smith and Mackenzie Smith; and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Smith. Visitation with social distancing at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christial Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Fr. John Mudd officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, 9700 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America at https://hospicefoundation.org/
