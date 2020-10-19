1/1
DIANNE STRAUS
Dianne Morman Straus  (Age 74)  
Died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jerry, with whom she shared a devoted 39 years of marriage; her daughter, Jennifer; her stepsons, Joshua (Melanie), Adam (Roberta), and Peter (Stephanie); and her grandchildren, Naomi and Caleb. She is predeceased by her parents, Doris Carter and Charles Morman. There is no service planned, but the family asks for donations in her memory be made to the Children's Chorus of Washington, where she served as founding Executive Director, and Martha's Table.  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 19, 2020.
