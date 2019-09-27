

Dr. DIANNE SHOWS WILEY



Dr. Dianne Shows Wiley, a pioneering woman in applied sciences and engineering, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Dianne had her husband and friend, Scott Palmer, at her side in her Silver Spring home, when she ended her battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Mitzi Shows. She earned her undergraduate, graduate degrees at Dr. Dianne Shows Wiley, a pioneering woman in applied sciences and engineering, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Dianne had her husband and friend, Scott Palmer, at her side in her Silver Spring home, when she ended her battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Mitzi Shows. She earned her undergraduate, graduate degrees at UCLA , culminating with her PhD in 1982. Her research focused on the modern field of elastic fracture mechanics. Dianne's 35-year professional life was devoted to aerospace engineering at Northrop, Boeing, DARPA, and lastly at NASA headquarters. She served with the National Academy of Sciences and earlier in her career had made major contributions in the development of the B2 bomber. Competent and confident, she led numerous and highly technical US Air Force and NASA programs to their successful completion. She served on many review panels of various research programs at USAF and NASA and was a formidable force to deal with, never being intimidated by high-level management and technical experts.

After retiring from the aerospace industry and NASA, she continued giving her time to work on climate change, women's issues, and social justice. She also enjoyed travelling abroad and reading to expand her mind even further. Equal to her dedication to her career was her devotion to enriching the lives of family and friends. Her love and generosity were showered upon all good people she embraced throughout her life. Acts of kindness, a phone call, a visit, all were given with joy. When her title changed from Director to "Grandee", she viewed that role as the most important achievement of her life. She is survived by Scott Palmer, her brothers, Michael and Joe Shows, her sister, Marianne Parker, Dianne's daughter, Ann and husband Brandon, their sons, Nalu and Anias, Dianne's son Matt and wife Aimee, their son, Asher, and numerous friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 6 at 2 p.m. at the New Hope Church, 12350 Hall Shop Rd., Fulton, MD 20759. Please RSVP at 510.551.6966 or [email protected]