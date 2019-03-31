Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIBRELL FOLLIN. View Sign

FOLLIN Dibrell Fulcher Follin Of Falls Church, VA passed away March 20, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. A resident of Falls Church since 1948, she was 91. Mrs. Follin graduated from Temperance High School in 1944 and Mary Washington College in 1947. She taught at Fairfax High School from 1947 until 1950, where she met her husband John Walker (Jack) Follin. They were married in Amherst, VA on July 9, 1948. Mrs. Follin left teaching to become a full-time homemaker upon the birth of their first child. Mrs. Follin spent her life in faithful service to others including family, friends, and neighbors in need. She was active in the senior recreation program at the Falls Church Community Center, where she led a senior exercise class until her death. She was an active participant and leader of several other local exercise groups. Mrs. Follin was an avid walker, greeting neighbors on her daily strolls. She loved flowers, her yard work, sewing and was a devoted reader of newspapers. Mrs. Follin served as Sunday school kindergarten teacher at Crossman United Methodist Church for many years. She was a dog lover, raising three Samoyeds of her own. Mrs. Follin was born Annie Dibrell Fulcher on December 9, 1927 to Willard Montague (John) and Annie Phillips Fulcher at home on their farm in Amherst County, VA. She is survived by daughter, Terri Holdway of Memphis, TN, sons, Rodney (Peggy Tucker) of Centreville, VA and Gary (Kim) of Falls Church, sister, Barbara Mays of Amherst, sister-in-law, Joann Fulcher of Gainesville, VA, sister-in-law, Katherine Hodkinson (Robert) of Oklahoma City, OK, numerous nephews and nieces as well as two special family friends, Tom Anderson and John Ballenger. She will be missed by grand-dogs, Annie and Ozzy. Mrs. Follin was predeceased by her husband Jack of Falls Church and brother Thomas Fulcher of Gainesville. A celebration of life will be held on April 6 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7426 Idylwood Road, Falls Church, VA, 22043. A reception will immediately follow at Pistone's Italian Inn, 6320 Arlington Boulevard, Falls Church, 22044. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, well wishers may donate to the Falls Church Senior Center, 223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church, VA, 22046.A celebration of life will be held on April 6 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7426 Idylwood Road, Falls Church, VA, 22043. A reception will immediately follow at Pistone's Italian Inn, 6320 Arlington Boulevard, Falls Church, 22044. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, well wishers may donate to the Falls Church Senior Center, 223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church, VA, 22046.

