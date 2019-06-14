

DICK KIRSCHTEN



A retired journalist and coordinator of a community food drive, died of neuroendocrine cancer and complications from a fall on June 10, 2019 at his home in Chevy Chase. He was 83. A reporter, editor and contributor to National Journal Magazine for more than 25 years, Dick began his writing career in 1961 at the now-defunct Louisville, KY Times, then moved to the Chicago Sun Times in 1967. After relocating to Washington and working for five years on Capitol Hill as a legislative aide and as public affairs director of the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment, he joined National Journal's staff in 1976. His articles have also been published in the Washington Post, New York Times, Newsday and Naval History Magazine.

Dick was a longtime resident of the Village of Martin's Additions in Chevy Chase, MD, where he and his wife for many years regularly collected and delivered donations to Montgomery County's Manna Food Center. In retirement, he also enjoyed the game of golf, especially as a member of the Paint Branch Senior Men's League.

Born Joseph Dicken Kirschten in Boston on December 17, 1935 - he could never be called joe because his mother , Josephine, was the Jo in the family - Dick grew up in St. Louis, becoming a devoted Cardinals baseball fan. To the very end he could recite stats, including uniform numbers of his beloved Cards dating back to the 1940's. His best recollection of those early games were the constant wafting of cigar smoke, which he enjoyed, and the sight of men in the stands decked out in suits, neckties and hats.

Dick attended Harvard University on a Navy ROTC scholarship and after graduation in 1957, served on active duty for three years aboard an Atlantic fleet destroyer. His favorite memory of his Navy days was a short break in Paris, where he and four other shipmates were invited to meet Marlene Dietrich after a concert and the next day bought and shared a bottle of (cheap) Champagne with her at a local bistro.

A self-described curmudgeon, Dick was anything but. He was a caring, wise and generous man with a wonderful smile. Donations in his name may be made to Manna Food Center, 9311 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 or to a that helps others during these turbulent times. A memorial service will be held in early September, date still to be decided.

He is survived by his wife of 35-plus years, Linda (Demkovich) Kirschten, three sons by a previous, marriage, Joseph Christopher Kirschten of Louisville, KY, Paul Kirschten Yazejian of Chapel Hill, NC and Jonathan Dicken Kirschten of Rutland, VT and six grandchildren.