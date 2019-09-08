The Washington Post

Notice
Col. Dick T. LeClere  
USA (Ret)  

Of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Scranton, PA, peacefully passed at home with his family by his side on September 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Jeanne LeClere; loving father of Lisa LeClere and Michelle Ferreira (Rocco); brother of Nancy Jo LeClere of Scranton, PA, and the late Kathleen Kelly, Arleen Claire Foreston, Jayne Wasko and Nancy Ann LeClere. A memorial service will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. Inurnment West Point on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , covenantscranton.org or Patriotpaws.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
