Dimitrios Pantelis Blekas

It is with great sadness that the family of Dimitrios Pantelis Blekas announces his passing on August 19, 2020. Services will be held at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, VA on August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.



