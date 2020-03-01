The Washington Post

DIOSDADO ULEP M.D.

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Diosdado Edralin Ulep of Silver Spring, MD, husband of Nerita Estampador-Ulep, M.D.; father of Lei Ann Ulep Gleaves, Paul Ulep, Austin Ulep, Stephen Ulep and Melissa Ulep Tynan; brother of Rodolfo Ulep, Cion Ulep Dunuan, Lulu Ulep Oliver and the late Amante Ulep, Butch Ulep and Estela Ulep de la Cruz; grandfather of Lucien Gleaves, Ava Rose Gleaves, Isabella Marie Ulep, Max Theodore Ulep, Paul Tynan and Claudia Tynan; son of the late Valentine Ulep and Emilia Edralin. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Monday, March 2. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guest book at
