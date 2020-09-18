1/1
DIXIE FALVEY
Dixie Lee Falvey  
Dixie Lee Falvey, 94, a life-long resident of Washington, DC died September 11, 2020. Pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years Charles L. Falvey, Sr. Mrs. Falvey was a Federal careerist with the Department of the Treasury and the General Services Administration. She is survived by her son Charles L. Falvey, Jr. (Loralee), granddaughter Julie K. Falvey, adopted son Chamroeun Tray (Chheng) and granddaughter Luna Tray. A memorial service and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Ingleside Foundation. In the memo line please designate your gift to the Resident Supporting Fund (RSF). The address is 2275 Research Boulevard, Suite 450, Rockville, MD 20850.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
