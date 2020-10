Or Copy this URL to Share

DIXIE JAN GREENE YEATMAN April 30, 1933 - October 20, 2020

Passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of William P. Yeatman, loving mother of Carol M., William G. (Wanda), Andrew P. (Staci), Stephen E. (Elaine), Sarah J. Ferens, and John L.; 19 grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Celebration of her life will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD 20722.



