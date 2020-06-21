DOLLIE JOHNSON
DOLLIE MAE JOHNSON (Age 92)  
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She is survived by her granddaughter, Shehariah Johnson; grandson, Marcuse Marshall (Christina); niece, Phyllis Mercer; great-niece, Patricia Janifer; great-nephew, Albert Mercer; four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Vistiation 10 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
