DOLLIE JOHNSON

DOLLIE MAE JOHNSON (Age 92)

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She is survived by her granddaughter, Shehariah Johnson; grandson, Marcuse Marshall (Christina); niece, Phyllis Mercer; great-niece, Patricia Janifer; great-nephew, Albert Mercer; four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Vistiation 10 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.



