DOLORES BURKE



Dolores Faye Burke

Dolores Faye Burke passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eula and Raymond Wahl and her daughter, Dr. Denise Burke Lewis. Faye was born in Washington, DC on December 3, 1936. She moved with her family to New York City at a young age. While living there, Faye embarked on her early education, attending elementary through high school. Returning to DC during her teens, she completed her education at Dunbar High School. Faye attended Southeastern University where she earned an Associate Degree in accounting. She worked for many years as a tax preparation professional and tax consultant. Faye was a member of the National Board of the National Council of Negro Women for several years, and in keeping with her expertise, served as the board treasurer. In addition to her work with the NCNW, she also volunteered with the Washington Urban League.Faye loved playing duplicate bridge and was an avid member of the Washington Bridge Unit, the local chapter of the American Bridge Association. Faye and her husband Wallace traveled to bridge tournaments in many US cities and several foreign countries. While she competed in bridge, Wallace honed his golfing skills on the local golf courses, much to her delight. Faye was also proud of her time spent as a member and past president of the Washington DC chapter of the Kappa Silhouettes, an auxiliary of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity to which her husband belonged.Faye is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Wallace Burke, her daughter, Linda Joy Burke, her sister, Patricia Russell of Philadelphia, her sister-in-law, Alonzella Burke Sneed of Washington, DC, her brother-in-law, Alonzo Burke of Columbia, MD, and many other relatives and friends. Services and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



