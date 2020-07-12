Dolores Conger

Dolores W. Conger "Dee"
Dolores Wylie Conger of Kensington, Maryland on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Clarence "Bert" Conger, III; mother of Kathleen Stanton (John), Clarence "Herb" Conger, IV (ï¿½ï¿½aya Cagri), Richard Conger (Patricia), Carol Hawkes (Eric) and the late Stephen "Boo" Conger (Bridget); grandmother of 13. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12 noon at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington MD 20895. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Child Society, https://www.christchilddc.org
Gate of Heaven Cemetery.