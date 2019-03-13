Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLORES CRAIG.



DOLORES KATHLEEN COOPER CRAIG



Dolores Craig ended her quiet, yet extraordinary life of on March 7, 2019, at age 91. "Lolly" married Clarence Francis Craig in 1952 and was the adored mother of Carlyn, Clarence, and Susan Craig (Andre Robinson) and "Mom's Mom" to Andre Jr., Dolores and Craig Robinson. A teacher for 34 years, Dolores lived with overflowing love and laughter.

Cherishing memories of Lolly are four sisters, two brothers-in-law and many family members and loved friends. Widowed in 1962, she was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and five brothers-in-law. Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua, 1029 Monroe Street, NE, Washington, DC, with Funeral Services to follow. A repast will immediately follow at the Trinity Washington University Social Hall. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.