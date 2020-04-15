

Dolores J. Fisher (Age 86)



Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Raymond W. Fisher. She is survived by her daughter Margie Eckerle, sons Larry Tull and Ken Tull, step-daughter Brenda Diehl, step-son Ray Fisher (RJ) and step-daughter Sandy Shifflett. "Grams" will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Lauren Eckerle, Bryan Eckerle (Courtney), Clint Darr, Matthew Webb, Patricia Winters (Jason), Amy West (Shawn), Adam Diehl (Nikki), and her 10 great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by her brothers Walter Jessop (Phyllis) and Carl Jessop (Cindy).

Due to the Covid-19 there will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.