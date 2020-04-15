The Washington Post

DOLORES FISHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLORES FISHER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dolores J. Fisher (Age 86)  

Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020.
 
Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Raymond W. Fisher. She is survived by her daughter Margie Eckerle, sons Larry Tull and Ken Tull, step-daughter Brenda Diehl, step-son Ray Fisher (RJ) and step-daughter Sandy Shifflett. "Grams" will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Lauren Eckerle, Bryan Eckerle (Courtney), Clint Darr, Matthew Webb, Patricia Winters (Jason), Amy West (Shawn), Adam Diehl (Nikki), and her 10 great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by her brothers Walter Jessop (Phyllis) and Carl Jessop (Cindy).
 
Due to the Covid-19 there will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.