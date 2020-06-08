DOLORES FITCH
Dolores Marie Fitch  (nee Knauer)  
Passed away peacefully at her residence - "The Jefferson", Arlington, VA on May 31, 2020. Dolores was born June 17, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Alfred and Evelyn Knauer and her husband, Karl Richard Fitch. Dee is survived by her sister, Elaine Moore (James) of Brecksville, Ohio. Dee had a long career in Foreign Service working as a secretary. She was posted to Turkey, Egypt, and Austria to name a few. She had a love of traveling and seeing where her grandparents were born. Her father's parents were from Germany and her mother's from Norway. Turkey was her favorite place to live as she found the Turkish people very kind and friendly, plus she enjoyed the food there. Dee was a member of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church. If you wish to honor Dee's life please donate to the Animal Shelter of your choice, her church, or a charity close to your heart. Burial will take place at National Memorial Park at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
