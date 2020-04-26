Dolores Guindon Gaffney (Age 95)
Of Springfield, VA passed away on April 17, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. She was born on November 7, 1924 in Maynor, West Virginia to Cecil and Myrtle Maynor. She came to Washington, DC as a G-Girl during WWII. There she met and married Francis Guindon. They had three children: Lynne Heflin (Rob), Diane Vagts (Ken) and Marc Guindon. She worked many years as a school secretary at numerous elementary schools in Fairfax County, VA. After Frank died, she found love again with Raymond Gaffney. He added stepchildren into her life: Michael Gaffney (Elizabeth), Kathryn Herbert (Steve), Gerald Gaffney (Cathy), Mary Allan (Chris) and David Gaffney (Lisa). Then the grandchildren who were the sunshine of her life: Ian Guindon, Kristen Thomas, Scott Heflin, Brian Vagts and Laura Fulton. She adored her wonderful stepgrandchildren, Mark and Matthew Allan, Patrick and Paul Gaffney, Evie and Claire Gaffney, and Jeff Herbert and Jennifer Chang. She also has 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army
. She was always thankful for the help they gave her family during the Great Depression. Because of the pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.