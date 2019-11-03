

Dolores Bryant Hammett

"Dolly" (Age 92)



Died on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Charles Hammett, who predeceased her in 1997. They were married on November 27, 1948.

She was born on May 18, 1927, in Youngstown, OH. Dolly attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and graduated from University of Maryland, College Park in 1948, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. She was an avid bridge player, loved going to Bethany Beach, a member of the Women's Club of Chevy Chase and Faith United Methodist Church in Rockville.

She is survived by four daughters, Paula Gibbs of Winchester, VA, Nancy Chambers (Craig) of Houston, TX, Dana Hunter (Thomas) of Bethesda, MD and Robin Higley (Jim) of Middletown, MD; 11 grandchildren, John Gibbs, Elizabeth Gibbs, Andrew Chambers, Kelsey Mount, Alexandra Chambers, Ashley Shorb, Kevin Hunter, Erin Coffey, Trevor King, Austin King, and Danielle King; and five great-grandchildren, Colin Shorb, Louis Shorb, Evangeline Gibbs, Macaelah Gibbs, and Bryce Coffey.

She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Eric Chambers and Melissa Gibbs.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting

Arrangements with Stauffer Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at