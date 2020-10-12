Dolores Hare



Dolores Frances Hare

Dolores F. Hare, 89, died on October 8, 2020 at INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA. Dolores held many positions until she retired. She enjoyed shopping, family and friends to include interior decorating. She is survived by two sons, Philip A. Hare and William S. Hare (Y. April Hare), Northern Virginia, one grandson, Alexander Hare (Victoria) Arizona, three sisters, Ida, Cathy and Joyce, seven brothers, John, Tommy, Timothy, Richard, Byron, Dennis and Greg, all of whom are from the Missouri area. The family will receive friends at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Highway, Alexandria, VA 22306



