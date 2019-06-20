

Dolores Barbara Haropulos

(Age 88)



Of Manchester, NH and previously of Rockville, MD died June 17, 2019. Dolores was the daughter of Frank and Barbara Roberts of Manchester, NH, graduated from Central HS in 1948, and married WWII veteran John Haropulos in 1950. They raised four children in Rockville, MD and were a founding family of the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Bethesda. After retirement, they moved back to Manchester.

Dolores was predeceased by her parents, husband John; daughter Alexandra; and brother Norman (Jerry) Roberts.

Family members include daughter Laurel Bailey and husband Ron of Prescott, AZ; daughter and caregiver Althea Haropulos of Manchester, NH; son Jason Haropulos and wife Trisha of Washington, NH, and son-in-law Anthony Zlotkowski of Rockville, MD.

No services are planned. Contributions are welcomed to the USO or the Brookfield, VT Historical Society.