

DOLORES HEREDIA (Age 89)



Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on April 25, 2019.

Dolores was born on December 3, 1929 to John and Loretta Sroka in Baltimore, MD. She was the oldest of 10 children, four of whom predeceased her along with her beloved parents. Dolores had eight children, Mary, Noel, Bridget, Melissa, Peter, Andrew, Clara and Duff (Meredith Jr.)three step children; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

After a divorce from Meredith Shaw, Dolores relocated to Tucson to begin her second life - traveling, making art, volunteering and caring for her first grandchildren. Here she met and married (after much cajoling) Gilbert Heredia, the love of her life at the Chapel O' Love in Las Vegas.

Dolores saw life as a series of adventures, from creating art and trying new experiences to befriending everyone she met. Described by her sister and best friend, Jackie, as "the only person I ever met who loved me unconditionally and without judgment", Dolores was well and widely loved. The world is a smaller and duller place without her.

A celebration of life party will be held at her home on May 5 and at her son Andrew's home on the Eastern Shore on July 27.