DOLORES JAMES

Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Columbia Baptist Church
103 W. Columbia Street
Falls Church, DC
Dolores James  

Dolores James, who lived in Vienna, Virginia for 40 years, passed away July 7, 2019 in Ashburn, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harry James, and by her son, Geoffrey. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Kathryn James, of Annandale, VA. and two beloved grandchildren, Rachel and Andrew. The family will receive visitors at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA 22180, Friday, July 19, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 W. Columbia Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
