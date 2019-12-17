

Dolores E. Lennon (age 90)



Of Fairfax, VA, and previously of Chapel Hill, NC and Garden City, NY, widow of Kenneth G. Lennon, passed away on September 8, 2019. Born March 29, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Victoria Egan. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Edward) and son, Kenneth (Suzanne); her brother, James and her two granddaughters. She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Egan and Gerard Egan. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the or St. Jude's

Children's Research Hospital.