

Dolores M. Manley "Laurie"



Of Odenton, MD, was born on January 18, 1934 to the late Mary and Charles Elsner. In 1954, she met the man of her dreams and happily spent the next 62 years married to Harry Manley, with whom she had six children. While raising her family in Cheverly, MD, she worked as the bookkeeper for the Bureau of Rehabilitation, and later, for Alperstein's in DC. Beloved by all who had the great pleasure to know her, we are pleased to have her in God's hands, and back with her adoring husband. Laurie is survived by her three siblings, Barbara Polski (Paul), Charles Elsner and Denise Ford (Henry); as well as her six children, Harry Manley, Jr. (Lisa), Michael Manley (Deborah), William Manley, Mary McCarthy (Bobby), Gerard Manley (Valerie), and Theresa Carruthers (Johnny). In addition, Laurie had 18 grandchildren, Harry III and Christa Manley, Michael and Christopher (Hannah) Manley, Jason, Tiffany, Zachary, Matthew and William Manley, Daniel (Sena), Joseph and Theresa Lingebach, Ryan (Gladys), Taylor, and Alissa Manley, Brittany (Thomas) O'Brien, Kyle and Kevin Carruthers. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1411 Annapolis Rd., Odenton, MD 21113. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, 1283 Odenton Rd., Odenton, MD 21113, at 11 a.m. Interment services will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.