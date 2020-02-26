The Washington Post

Dolores Manley (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Manley.
Service Information
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD
21113
(410)-672-2200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
1283 Odenton Rd.
Odenton, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dolores M. Manley "Laurie"  

Of Odenton, MD, was born on January 18, 1934 to the late Mary and Charles Elsner. In 1954, she met the man of her dreams and happily spent the next 62 years married to Harry Manley, with whom she had six children. While raising her family in Cheverly, MD, she worked as the bookkeeper for the Bureau of Rehabilitation, and later, for Alperstein's in DC. Beloved by all who had the great pleasure to know her, we are pleased to have her in God's hands, and back with her adoring husband. Laurie is survived by her three siblings, Barbara Polski (Paul), Charles Elsner and Denise Ford (Henry); as well as her six children, Harry Manley, Jr. (Lisa), Michael Manley (Deborah), William Manley, Mary McCarthy (Bobby), Gerard Manley (Valerie), and Theresa Carruthers (Johnny). In addition, Laurie had 18 grandchildren, Harry III and Christa Manley, Michael and Christopher (Hannah) Manley, Jason, Tiffany, Zachary, Matthew and William Manley, Daniel (Sena), Joseph and Theresa Lingebach, Ryan (Gladys), Taylor, and Alissa Manley, Brittany (Thomas) O'Brien, Kyle and Kevin Carruthers. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1411 Annapolis Rd., Odenton, MD 21113. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, 1283 Odenton Rd., Odenton, MD 21113, at 11 a.m. Interment services will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.