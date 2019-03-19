DOLORES McCAFFREY

Of Fairfax, VA, passed away on March 17, 2019. Dolores was the loving mother of Michael McCaffrey (Rebecca); and cherished grandmother of Eileen Myhr (Aaron) and Erin McCaffrey (TJ). She was also the proud great grandma of Christina, Sophia, and Isabelle Myhr. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Lynn, in 1969. A memorial service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to Melwood (www.melwood.org), as the care they provide for the disabled is a mission Dolores firmly championed.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2019
