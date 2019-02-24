Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLORES MILLER.



DOLORES L. MILLER



Of Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Miller; loving mother of Cheryl A. Tuohey and Deborah J. Rockenhauser; grandmother of Candace M. Tuohey-Colon (and Michael); great-grandmother of Eleanora Rose and Lydia Grace; sister of Jim Garraway, Norma Walsh and the late Richard Garraway. Mrs. Miller is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A service will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 South Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, Maryland 20850.

Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at