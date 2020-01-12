DOLORES ANN O'CONNELL (Age 63)
(PhD Nursing)
On Thursday, January 9, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Most beloved wife of John August O'Connell; mother of Hannah Marie O'Connell; daughter of the late Edwin and Mildred Ruess; sister of Bernadette Yarbrough (Paul), Joanne Hogan (Michael) Patricia Pfingstel (James), Marilyn Zibilich (George), Thomas Ruess (Marianne), Bernard Ruess (Barbara) and Marguerite Klostermann (Brian) Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Tuesday, January 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Historic Church, 9700 Rosensteel Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, January 15 at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Township, PA 18411.