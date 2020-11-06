Dolores Elizabeth Smith (Age 79) January 3, 1941 - October 30, 2020
Dolores E. Smith, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2010, from breast cancer. Her memory is a blessing to many family and friends: her partner of 42 years and wife, Elizabeth S. Lytle; Elizabeth's children, Daniel Goldfrank (Elizangela) and Sarah Goldfrank (Aileen Johnson); Elizabeth's grandchildren, Alexandra and Leo; Dolores's brothers, Sam and Fred; beloved nieces, a nephew, and cousins; and many cherished friends. Dolores is predeceased by her beloved brother, Jack. Dolores was a filmmaker known for three films: the documentaries SOUTHWEST REMEMBERED, A Story of Urban Renewal; and CLEAN, SOBER & POSITIVE, Recovery and Living with HIV; and a short drama, SARA. Dolores was an animal lover who dedicated much love and many hours to the care of her own feline companions and several colonies of community cats. Through her work with Humane Rescue Alliance and Alley Cat Allies, Dolores also was responsible for the TNR (trap-neuter-return) of several hundred community cats. We believe Dolores's spirit animal, Old Cat, accompanied her on her journey to the spirit world, where many beloved cats have welcomed her there. Memorial contributions in tribute to Dolores may be made to the Humane Rescue Alliance (humanerescuealliance.org
). Memorial services will be private.