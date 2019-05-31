The Washington Post

DOLORES SVEC

DOLORES N. SVEC  

On Saturday, May 25, 2019 of complications from her battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved wife of Richard L. Svec; devoted sister of Dennis Novak (and his wife, Marie); cherished step-mother of Michael Svec (and his wife, Rachel), Amy Moorman (and her husband, Herb) and Stephanie Svec (and her husband, Phillip Mariscal); loving grandmother of Gaby, Maya and Carly Svec.
Family will receive friends at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD on Tuesday, June 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Dolores Svec may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017 (www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org)
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
