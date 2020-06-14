

DOLORES F. WILLIAMS (Age 102)

Sunrise: Wednesday, June 6, 1917 SUNSET: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Born to Mamie Proctor and George Thompson in Washington, DC (Anacostia), baptised at St. Teresa of Avila Church, R.C., Washington, DC, educated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, R.C., Washington, DC. Married to Joseph C. Williams for 53 years. Retired with distingusihed service from the U.S. General Accounting Office. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories two daughter, Yvonne T. Moseley, and Betty L Briscoe (Raymond), and son, Albert Williams; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Three sons, Harold, Joseph and Gilbert; and daughter, Shirley, preceded her in death.Private funeral arrangements by Stewart Funeral Home, Washington, DC. The family hopes to announce later in the year plans for a Celebration of and Thanksgiving for the Life of Mrs. Williams.



