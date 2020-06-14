DOLORES WILLIAMS
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DOLORES F. WILLIAMS  (Age 102)  
Sunrise: Wednesday, June 6, 1917  SUNSET: Wednesday, June 3, 2020  Born to Mamie Proctor and George Thompson in Washington, DC (Anacostia), baptised at St. Teresa of Avila Church, R.C., Washington, DC, educated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, R.C., Washington, DC. Married to Joseph C. Williams for 53 years. Retired with distingusihed service from the U.S. General Accounting Office. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories two daughter, Yvonne T. Moseley, and Betty L Briscoe (Raymond), and son, Albert Williams; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Three sons, Harold, Joseph and Gilbert; and daughter, Shirley, preceded her in death.Private funeral arrangements by Stewart Funeral Home, Washington, DC. The family hopes to announce later in the year plans for a Celebration of and Thanksgiving for the Life of Mrs. Williams.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved