DOLORIS JORDAN (1943 - 2020)
  • "Rest in peace my dearest friend. Love You!❤"
    - Patricia Moore
DOLORIS L. JORDAN "BULKIE"

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, of Washington, DC. Loving mother of LuCynthia Jordan-Robinson (James), Mernique McNeill (Benjamin), and Thomas H., Jr. Devoted grandmother of Robert Owens Jr. Shedonna Jordan, Elton Jewel, Faniece Jordan, Byron Jordan, Quansa Grant. 10 great-grandchildren. Oldest sister of five brothers and six sisters.; preceded in death by two daughters, Crystal and Tegwin Jordan. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, Maryland 20748 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 30, 2020
