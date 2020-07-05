

Dr. Domenic Casareale

Born in Gravina, Italy October 31, 1935 and Died June 19, 2020 at 11:23 p.m. at Inova Fairfax Hospital.Dr. Casareale graduated from the University of Massachusetts Medical School with a PhD in Medical Sciences in 1982. A pioneer in the field of HIV/AIDS, Epstein Barr Virus, and Cancer research, he published multiple scientific articles while enjoying a lengthy career as a well-respected research scientist in the field of virology and immunology. He is survived by wife, Wuji; son, Arni Casareale (Michelle); daughters, Rosemary Chapman (John), Ellen Casareale (Jeremy), and six grandchildren. Funeral services will be held privately.



