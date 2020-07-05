1/
DOMENIC CASAREALE
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOMENIC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Domenic Casareale  
Born in Gravina, Italy October 31, 1935 and Died June 19, 2020 at 11:23 p.m. at Inova Fairfax Hospital.Dr. Casareale graduated from the University of Massachusetts Medical School with a PhD in Medical Sciences in 1982. A pioneer in the field of HIV/AIDS, Epstein Barr Virus, and Cancer research, he published multiple scientific articles while enjoying a lengthy career as a well-respected research scientist in the field of virology and immunology. He is survived by wife, Wuji; son, Arni Casareale (Michelle); daughters, Rosemary Chapman (John), Ellen Casareale (Jeremy), and six grandchildren. Funeral services will be held privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved