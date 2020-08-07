1/
DOMINIC CICCARONE III
DOMINIC R. CICCARONE, III  
Dominic R. Ciccarone, age 70, of Capitol Heights, MD. passed away suddenly at his home on July 10, 2020. Dominic was the son of the late Dominic and Marie (Garafano) Ciccarone. He was born April 14, 1950 in Norristown PA. He is survived by his sister, Grace Ciccarone, of Norristown; aunt and uncle, William and Carmella Moriarity numerous cousins and friends. As a youth he was an active member of the Boy Scouts. He was involved in various sports in Middle and High School. After graduating from Norristown High School in 1968 he served four years in the US Air Force. He then joined the FBI, retiring in 2010 after 38 years of service. He was a graduate of Prince George College. He was a member of St. Bernadine Catholic Church and soldality, the American Legion, and the FBI Alumni Association. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, NJ and to the Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Dominic was a devout Catholic and made numerous trips to the St. Padre Pio Shrine in Barto PA. Services and burial were held on July 17, 2020 in Norristown PA, with interment at St Patrick Cemetery in Norristown. Services were entrusted to Boyd Horrox Funeral Home, Norristown, PA.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
