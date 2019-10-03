The Washington Post

Dominic Tondo

Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DOMINIC TONDO  

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Dominic Tondo of Montgomery Village, MD. Beloved husband for 28 years of Jeannie Giddings Tondo; loving father of Bert (Carmen) Tondo, Maria (Seth) Silva, Peggy (Josh) Johanni, and Michael (Christina) Tondo. Also survived by 14 grandchildren. Preceded in death by first wife of 14 years Mary Lou Tondo. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, Gaithersburg, MD on Friday October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, on Saturday October 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann. Please sign guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2019
