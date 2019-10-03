DOMINIC TONDO
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Dominic Tondo of Montgomery Village, MD. Beloved husband for 28 years of Jeannie Giddings Tondo; loving father of Bert (Carmen) Tondo, Maria (Seth) Silva, Peggy (Josh) Johanni, and Michael (Christina) Tondo. Also survived by 14 grandchildren. Preceded in death by first wife of 14 years Mary Lou Tondo. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, Gaithersburg, MD on Friday October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, on Saturday October 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann.