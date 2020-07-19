1/1
DOMINIQUE BROUWERS
DOMINIQUE BROUWERS (Age 59)  
Dominique Marie Luce Brouwers of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, due to complications from breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Jackson; daughter, Leila Jackson; her mother, Annettte Otten; her sisters, Joelle and Murielle Brouwers; and several nieces and nephews. She was born in Liege, Belgium and obtained a law degree form the University of Liege. Dominique traveled widely and lived in Italy, Swaziland, South Africa and the United States. Her work in economic development was focused on African countries and included microfinance, housing and banking regulations. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private. Arrangements by McGUIRE.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
