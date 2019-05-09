DON D. ANDERSON
On Monday, May 6, 2019. Husband of Sheila D. Anderson; brother of Jean (Chuck) Calvert; brother in law of Beverly (Johnny) Gilmore; uncle of Linda and Matthew. Don earned his PhD from Georgetown University and retired from the NSA as a computational linguist. He loved to travel abroad. Funeral service will be held at Mishkan Torah 10 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770 on Friday, May 10 at 12 Noon. Interment Garden of Remembrance Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mishkan Torah Synagogue.