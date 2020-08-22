DON BENSON

Of Bealeton, VA, passed away on August 13, 2020 in Warrenton, VA. He had career as a Certified Public Accountant in the private sector, eventually finishing his career with the Federal Government and retiring from the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, DC. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, Virginia on Saturday, August 22 at 2 p.m. Don always put his family's needs before his own and he will be missed by everyone who knew him. Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA.