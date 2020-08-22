1/1
DON BENSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DON STANISLAUS BENSON (Age 78)  
Of Bealeton, VA, passed away on August 13, 2020 in Warrenton, VA. He had career as a Certified Public Accountant in the private sector, eventually finishing his career with the Federal Government and retiring from the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington, DC. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, Virginia on Saturday, August 22 at 2 p.m. Don always put his family's needs before his own and he will be missed by everyone who knew him. Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA.www.moserfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved