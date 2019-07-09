Don B. Cameron "the brow "
Passed away from pneumonia on July 7, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1929. He is survived by his wife Nancie (nee Brownley) Cameron from Baltimore Maryland, daughters Mimi of Silver Spring MD, Nancy of Shoreview, MN, Carol of Concord, NH, Don of Golden, CO and three grandchildren, all of whom have Cameron as a middle name. He grew up in Detroit, left to UCLA
, and joined the Navy ROTC program and was on active duty during the Korean War
. He met his first wife Miriam while in the Navy, and after intelligence work for NSA pursued a medical degree through George Washington University Medical School. He opened a private Internal Medicine practice in Prince Georges County, and treated thousands of local residents. A strong advocate for education, he gave generously to many causes, most recently for schools on the eastern shore of MD. A traveler, he led a memorable trip during the OPEC oil embargo in an RV across the country, sharing his love of the outdoors, but sadly failed in getting his kids to enjoy his love of fishing. After a divorce, he met and married Nancie while attending Silver Spring United Presbyterian Church. They retired together and had many trips in the Caribbean, and other parts of the world. He have also traveled with his children to Vietnam, France, and China. He loved to read, especially American history around the Civil War, and biographies. He loved classical music, especially the Russian composers, and passed away listening to Tchaikovsky. He will be buried in the family plot in White Pigeon, Michigan. In lieu of flowers Don would encourage you to make a memorial gift to one of your favorite charities.