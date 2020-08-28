1/
DON HARGETT
Don Hargett (Age 82)  
On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, of Potomac, MD. Don died from complications of a stroke. Beloved husband of Kathy Hargett; father of Julianne (Michael) Whitman and Beth Simms; brother of Marjorie Higgins, he is survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces. Born in West Virginia, Don jokingly referred to himself as a hillbilly. He loved baseball, basketball, football, mathematics, physics, fishing, and talking to people, no matter their age or station in life. His love of fishing evolved into surf fishing in Delaware and the Outer Banks. He was a patriot and joined the Air Force following high school graduation. While on active duty, Don developed an interest in complex electronics. He entered West Virginia University where he pursued a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering graduating with honors as a Member of Tau Beta Pi, the Engineering Honors Society. On graduation he joined IBM Corporation's Federal Systems Division in Gaithersburg, MD where he worked on defense projects; he subsequently worked in the Manassas, VA facility where he transitioned to Lockheed Martin after the corporation purchased the former IBM division. Don is fondly remembered by friends, neighbors, co-workers, caregivers and family members as the warm and caring gentleman who always had a smile and kind word for them. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, August 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. (face masks required and 10 visitors inside at a time). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Anne Arundel County, In Memory of Don Hargett (Beth Simms Dad), P. O. Box 36, Gambrills MD 21054. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
