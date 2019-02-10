DON ROBERT JOHNSON
(Age 85)
Don R. Johnson passed away peacefully on January 28, 2019, encircled by family and friends in his home after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Don was born in Washington, DC and lived in the area for most of his life. He attended Landon School and graduated with the Princeton University class of 1955. He received a medical degree from George Washington University Medical School and served as a flight surgeon with the U.S. Air Force before establishing his private ophthalmology practice in southern Maryland. He built caring and trusted relationships with thousands of patients over thirty years of practice. Don was a life-long learner, especially in the arts and sciences. He was awarded a patent for a medical innovation and held various medical leadership positions, but found great joy in creating beautiful works of art through various mediums, including copper enameling and woodworking. Following retirement, Don passionately channeled his surgical precision and artistic eye to the craft of woodturning where he developed a kinship with fellow turners whom inspired his life and art. Most of his beautiful creations were given as gifts of love to friends, family, and charitable organizations. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him for his kind heart and limitless generosity. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Payne Johnson and by his sister, Marjorie Allegretti. He is survived by his three children; Constance Alexander, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Johnson, and Cynthia (Craig) Thorum from his first marriage to Fern Bagley; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Laurence, Andrew, Raven, Jacob, Tyler, Robert, Maxwell and Todd; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Azaiah, and Emilia. He is also survived by Barbara's daughter, Linda (Joe) Flynn; granddaughter, Amber, and great-grandson, Flynn; all of whom he loved as his own. A private memorial service is planned for family and friends.