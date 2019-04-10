DON MATTHEWS, SR.
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Matthews; loving father of Don Matthews, Jr (Ebony) and Kia Matthews; two grandchildren, Bailey and Dylan Matthews; siblings, Ophelia Gordon, Delores Bligan (Theophilus), Johnl Matthews, Cecil Matthews, Hazel Forte, Tanny Matthews (Mary), Billy Matthews (Lula) and Holly Trimble (Thomas); a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Althair and Mazie Matthews, grandson, Donovan Matthews and brother, James Matthews. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Rd., Capitol Heights, MD. Services by Hodges and Edwards. Interment Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park, Charleston, SC.